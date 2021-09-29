Nearly 15,000 Bucks workers will come off furlough when scheme ends tomorrow

Latest available data shows nearly 15,000 Bucks workers were still on the furlough scheme at the end of July.

Tomorrow (September 30), the scheme officially finishes, as recently as July 31, 14,790 people were still being supported by the measure in Bucks.

Across the UK 1.6 million people were still being kept on the scheme, while others returned to work as lockdown restrictions eased.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 15,000 were kept on furlough after lockdown restrictions finished

During the initial national lockdown last year, government figures showed nine million UK workers were kept at home. This was during the original phase of the scheme when the government supplemented 80% of an employees wages, later it was lowered to 60%.

The onus was placed on employers to pay the rest of their workers' wages.

The Bank of England has projected a small rise in unemployment when the scheme ends, while labour shortages in other industries may encourage some workers to seek a career change.

Staff on furlough will either be made redundant, brought back to work, or required to start back with agreed changes to their contract's terms and conditions.

Latest government data shows that the highest number of furloughed staff in Bucks worked in wholesale and retail or repair of motor vehicles sector. In total, 2,090 people in these specific industries were still on furlough less than two months ago.

The latest figures show over 1,000 workers in Bucks were still on furlough in the following industries: manufacturing, construction, and transport and storage, accommodation and food services, information and communication services, and science.

Hundreds are still furloughed in health and social work roles, the arts and entertainment industry, as well as other more niche occupations.

The Resolution Foundation's findings suggest that the end of the furlough scheme is unlikely to dramatically change labour shortages in other sectors.

The Think tank's report believes many aged over 50 still on the scheme may leave the job market altogether, while others who lose their jobs, might have to target a career change to gain new employment quickly.

Bucks and the UK as a whole is facing a shortage of workers in the transport industry and care sector, while UK Warehousing Association is increasing pay for entry level jobs to encourage new arrivals.