National Award for local Aylesbury family bathroom company
Adroit Services has nearly 35 years’ experience of installing amazing bathrooms in and around the Aylesbury Vale. The philosophy of the business is driven by its three core values: Partnership, Integrity, and Quality, which underpin every step in the process - from booking a quote appointment to presenting the finished bathroom. Established in 1989, Adroit Services is a second-generation family business led by Emma and Peter Butt supported by a talented team, it has a Trading Standards-approved 5-star reputation.
The British Institute of Kitchen, Bedroom and Bathroom Installation (BiKBBI) is a not for profit, government sanctioned, UK institute dedicated to raising standards and sharing best practice across kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom installation. The annual awards took place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster and the compere for the evening was Comedian Dom Holland (father to Spiderman actor Tom Holland).
The Judges commented;
‘Adroit Services are a credit to their customers – Congratulations’.
Emma Butt, Managing Partner says;
‘We were delighted to be finalists in our first national, industry awards and even more so to win the category - Customer Service Champion. Happy customers are a result of a happy team, and a happy team is a result of happy customers! Cultivating friendly but professional relationships with both customers and suppliers is the foundation of our business’