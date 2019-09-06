Name change for Buckinghamshire accountants The Fish Partnership

A Buckinghamshire accountancy firm which has served the business community for more than 50 years is changing its name.

The Fish Partnership, which has 33 staff in Boundary Road, High Wycombe, has rebranded to the well known Wilkins Kennedy, which has 22 offices serving thousands of businesses across the south east.

The change comes after the Fish Partnership, created in 1969 and serving thousands of businesses, joined the Baldwins Group last year and which also owns Wilkins Kennedy. As Fish Partnership operates in the same region, its rebrand to Wilkins Kennedy was seen as a natural move.

The Fish Partnership’s existing workforce will be led by Paul Laird, Denise Eyles and Christopher Nisbet.

Paul Laird, director, said: “We have built up an enviable reputation and client portfolio over the past 50 years, and this name change signifies a momentous point in our history.

“The industry is undergoing various technological and regulatory change and restructuring will help us to expand even further.”

Tim Croft, managing partner of Wilkins Kennedy’s North Thames region, said: “We are delighted that The Fish Partnership is moving over to Wilkins Kennedy as they have built up a solid reputation and has a growing client base.”