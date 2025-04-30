Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Buckinghamshire-based MP has slammed plans to construct 535 homes in a village in Aylesbury Vale.

Next month, a decision will be made on plans to construct a new school and hundreds of homes in Waddesdon.

Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith has called the proposals, which can be viewed here, ‘unsustainable’.

Plans submitted to the council, on behalf of the Arnold White Group (AWG), show that the project would be built on Littleton Manor Farm off Bicester Road to the north of the village.

The developer's masterplan for a new development in Waddesdon

Alongside the construction of hundreds of homes, the developer hopes to create a green energy park in the area.

The development will surround 49 hectares (121 acres) of community green spaces, which includes parkland and woodland that is open to the public.

Current plans would see the energy park include: a wind turbine and solar panels.

It is hoped that the park could power the entire development which will also have Electric Vehicle charging.

However, Mr Smith has said the development’s construction would “put an unbearable amount of traffic on our roads, which completely contradicts the developer’s empty focus on sustainability”.

He said in a statement on social media: “This proposal sacrifices more of our countryside for unsustainable development.”

Further details within the planning application outline plans for a mixed-use local centre which developers hope will include a mobility hub, cafe, GP surgery, meeting rooms and workspaces, plus a local shop.

Also, the developer hopes to open a new two-form entry primary school in the neighbourhood.

Among the specifications laid out by the developer is that each home will contain Electric Vehicle charging points, a public Electric Vehicle charging station on the A41, a boutique hotel, health centre and other additional properties.

AWG chief executive Bob Williams, said in 2022 when the plans were announced: “We are facing a global climate crisis and the UK committed to be carbon neutral by 2050. Buckinghamshire Council has also pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050, with a target to reduce emissions by at least 75% by 2030.

"To achieve these targets, locally and nationally, we need to take positive action right now and make some real changes to how we live.

“We are pleased to share our plans for Littleton Green, which not only support the national drive to reduce carbon, but also demonstrate our commitment to increase the domestic provision of renewable energy, at a time when it has never been more important to contribute to the energy security and ultimate independence of our country.”

The National Trust, which runs the famous Waddesdon Manor grounds - a popular nearby tourist attraction, objected to the scheme.

Quainton Parish Council raised concerns with the amount of traffic that would be needed to develop the scheme. A spokesperson said: “The application site relies heavily on the main access being the A41, and proposes restricting through traffic on the Quainton Road to allow in only access to the site.

“It is heavily acknowledged that the A41 through Waddesdon already encounters high volumes of traffic (1,000 vehicles in both directions during rush hour 2016 figure).”

They went on to agree with Mr Smith’s claim that the scheme would be unsustainable.