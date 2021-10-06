Morrisons offering jobs paying £10 an hour in Aylesbury and beyond this Christmas

Morrisons is looking for 3,000 new recruits in Aylesbury and beyond as part of a major drive to hire staff ahead of Christmas.

Currently in Aylesbury, the supermarket chain is looking for customer assistants in the store, pharmacy and cafe.

The larger nationwide employment search is predominantly looking for both temporary and permanent staff to work at its distribution centres and manufacturing sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

photo from Morrisons

The roles available range from warehouse and production operatives, to pickers and packers as well as other skilled roles such as fork lift truck drivers.

The supermarket giant promises new staff will be given full training for all positions, so no prior experience is required.

Morrisons says the new influx of staff is anticipation of a busier than usual Christmas period, it believes customers may be desperate to host more gatherings following pandemic-enforced restrictions last year.

Supermarket chains have experienced a rise in demand for food and goods, this far out from Christmas, ahead of fears of supermarket shortages, The Guardian reports.

Morrisons

These additional, early Christmas spending sprees may also have played on the Supermarket chain's thinking in hiring extra bodies now.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons people director, said: “Customers have told us that they want to make up for last year’s low-key festive season and so we are working hard to make sure that our shelves are stocked with everything they need to help them celebrate.

"We are looking for 3,000 Christmas helpers to come and join our busy, fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis and help make good things happen this Christmas.”

Morrisons has also joined the Kickstart scheme meaning it welcomes applications from 16-24 year olds who are receiving universal credit.

All roles come with a starting salary of at least £10 per hour, or the equivalent after successful completion of a probation period.

It claims to be the first UK supermarket chain to pay its staff at least £10 per hour.

Other advertised benefits include: a 10% staff discount as well as flexible hours and shift patterns to suit.