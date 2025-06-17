A historic manor house in Buckinghamshire has announced plans to close before the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On social media yesterday, Missenden Abbey confirmed plans to close in November of this year.

The news was met by an outpouring of sadness with customers devastated to lose the site which was founded in 1133.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One commenter said her son had recently got married within the grounds and described the surroundings in the Chilterns as “beautiful”.

Missenden Abbey is up for sale

Another referenced the venue’s use as a creative arts teaching base where in the past students and adults with learning difficulties have got an opportunity to explore exciting and rewarding subjects.

Another woman who had her wedding at the site added: “Very sad news, it’s such a beautiful place.”

On its website, Missenden Abbey explains that its current owners Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) is putting the site up for sale. This ‘difficult’ decision is linked to national financial difficulties that a number of universities in the UK are facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the manor in Great Missenden said: “BNU is not alone in having to make tough choices in light of these significant challenges, and our strategic focus is on providing the best possible student experience; generating research that positively impacts our communities; and developing the talent within our organisation.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone at both Missenden Abbey and the University, we are unable to retain and manage the site without significant investment that we are sadly unable to afford. As such, we are planning to close our doors for the last time on Sunday 30 November 2025.

Marketing for the potential sale of the site has begun and the University is open to selling the Abbey as a going concern.”

The countryside site, which also acts as a luxurious hotel and high-quality dining spot, was revamped in the 17th and 18th century. Historic England says it adopted a Regency Gothic Style after the reconstruction.

The venue is still taking bookings until the closure date. Missenden Abbey says it has written to everyone with an upcoming booking to the site both before and after the November closure date.