Midlands Business named Manufacturing & Engineering StartUp of the Year Winner at the 2025 UK National StartUp Awards

Midlands-based start-up WARTENS has been named as the Engineering & Manufacturing winner at the 2025 UK National StartUp Awards at Ideas Fest.

Wartens is an automation ecosystem where manufacturing companies can access everything they need in one place - project integration, automation recruitment, industrial training, robotic solutions, 3D printing, and immersive VR solutions. By bringing all of these services together under a single platform, Wartens is transforming how industries innovate, scale, and future-proof their operations.

Joseph Brijin Chacko, founder of Wartens, said: “Being recognised as the national winner in Engineering & Manufacturing is an incredible honour for us. This award highlights our mission to build an ecosystem that simplifies automation for manufacturers by giving them a single platform for every solution they need. It reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our partners place in us. Looking ahead, we are excited to expand our robotic and VR solutions, making cutting-edge automation more accessible to companies of every size. Wartens is here to make innovation simple, scalable, and sustainable for the future of manufacturing.”

Supported by 75 Media, Airwallex, Food Attraction, Go Live Data, Join Talent, Lodestar Accounting, Sam Teale Productions, Sherbet London – The Electric Taxi Co, Sherbet Taxi Media, and V Rum, the UK StartUp Awards were established to highlight the success of start-ups across ten UK nations and regions and to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs in all sectors of the economy.

According to Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, creator of the UK StartUp Awards, this surge in start-up ambition reflects a new generation of entrepreneurs who are not only identifying opportunities but are also building innovative, resilient businesses that are shaping the future of the capital city.

“The UK StartUp Awards celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit powering the UK economy, driven by people who turn ideas into action. Start-ups are where innovation begins, where risk meets resilience, and where the future of business is built from the ground up, every day.

Start-ups are the lifeblood of our economy. Together, start-ups across the UK are creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, bringing new products and services to market, driving innovation in every sector imaginable, and helping to shape the future of this country. Whether building in tech or food, fashion or finance, sustainability or social impact, ideas are changing lives, changing communities, and changing what’s possible.

I’m delighted to announce that Wartens has won their category at this year’s UK StartUp Awards national finals. The best of the best from across the UK.”