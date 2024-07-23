Staff at Xpress Labels

A business in Aylesbury is keeping the town’s printing legacy alive as it expands and supports community initiatives.

Xpress Labels, based in Anglo Business Park, has operated in the county town for 20 years and continues to support local enterprizes.

Recently, the company which employs over 30 people, had 20 staff members taking part in Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s long-running Midnight Walk fundraiser. This included members of the ownership group, directors, and management, as well as individuals right through the business.

Decision-makers at the company believe it is important for Xpress Labels to have strong links to its local community considering Aylesbury’s printing legacy.

Xpress Labels Limited has received accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation

For decades Aylesbury was known as a printing town with over a quarter of the town’s population working at Hazell Watson and Viney printing site by the late 1930s.

“As a business we are proud of our heritage,” sales director John Palman said. “If you come to our production site you’ll see all the old imagery. We’ve got people whose parents and grandparents worked at the printworks.

"If you take other towns around here: High Wycombe , it’s furniture, Luton it’s hats, Northampton it’s shoes. Aylesbury is print.”

With the former factory replaced by a Tesco Superstore in the 90s, little remains of Aylesbury’s giant printworks station, that employed just under 2,000 people at its peak prior to the Second World War.

The company has partnered with Aylesbury United, photo from David Thrower

This leaves Xpress Labels well-placed to be its successor as Aylesbury’s marquee printing business.

John added: “In a way we’re the town’s best kept secret. There’s a lot of amazing stuff that happens here that people don’t realise.”

One recent success the company is celebrating is its partnership with Actiph Water, a company currently enjoying great success due to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Actiph Water products can be seen in the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer. Xpress Labels manufactured the water company’s sticker designs that can be seen in what looks to be the biggest global box office hit of 2024.

Xpress Labels also supports Aylesbury Football Club. It funds the organisation’s pan-disability and children’s teams. Also, the printing business is a supporter of the club’s long-term goal to return its senior team to Aylesbury.