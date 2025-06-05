Major Aylesbury charity set to merge with another local organisation

By James Lowson
Published 5th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

Two well-known Buckinghamshire charities have confirmed they are in advanced talks to form a merger.

This morning, Florence Nightingale Hospice and South Bucks Hospice confirmed they are planning to merge by September this year.

The charities are looking to join forces to address growing demand for hospice care, which they link to the ageing and growing population. Rising costs in a difficult economic environment has also been mentioned as a key reason for the merger.

It is hoped that by merging, the two charities can operate more efficiently throughout the county.

The charity celebrate its 35th anniversary last yearThe charity celebrate its 35th anniversary last year
Both charities currently have bases in the opposite sides of the county, with Florence Nightingale Hospice’s headquarters located within Stoke Mandeville Hospital, and South Bucks Hospice delivering services from Butterfly House in High Wycombe.

Noel Ratcliffe, chair of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, said: “We’re confident that news of our merger discussions with South Bucks Hospice will be reassuring to those in need of hospice care, as well as to the families, friends, and professionals who support them. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to providing the highest quality care to everyone across Buckinghamshire and its borders. Together, our teams will work to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients and those who stand beside them.”

Both charities are continuing to discuss the merger and next steps with staff and stakeholders. Current services are ongoing while further updates will be provided on the charities’ respective websites.

David Ellis, Chair of South Bucks Hospice, added: “We are pleased South Bucks Hospice is in advanced merger discussions with Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. We believe this is now the best way forward to continue to serve the people of South Bucks, offering enhanced services that are financially sustainable. Patients and their families will remain our priority throughout. We offer our most sincere thanks to the loyal supporters of the Hospice who have enabled us to provide such life enhancing care - we look forward to continuing the journey with them.”

This merger marks a major change at one of the best known and supported charities in Aylesbury. Florence Nightingale Hospice has been supporting patients in the Aylesbury area since 1989.

