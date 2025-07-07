A new wine store has opened in Thame taking over a vacant unit in the town’s High Street.

Popular alcohol sales company, Majestic, has opened its latest store at 10 High Street. Majestic Wine has taken over the unit that was left vacant by Newitt’s closure in 2023.

Majestic will hope to match the popularity of the previous occupants as the butcher’s traded in the town centre for over 50 years.

Majestic has revealed it retained a number of the butcher’s shop’s features – including its black and white tiled flooring, wooden ceiling beams and tiled walls featuring original murals – to honour the role the Newitt family played in the community for more than 50 years.

It has been confirmed that the store, which opened its doors to the public for the first time yesterday, stocks over 1,200 wines, beers and spirits. Shoppers are also advised that the store sells non-alcoholic alternatives and snacks.

A company spokesperson also confirmed that the international retailer authorised an extension of the 1,680 sq ft store to make room for more products.

Customers are also advised that every day the store runs free wine-tasting sessions with trained staff members. The company also has a ‘click and collect’ and delivery service which is available to Aylesbury shoppers.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Thame is a location we’ve been targeting for some time as part of our expansion plans, so we are delighted to be bringing our award-winning wines and expertise to the town. We know there are hundreds of discerning wine lovers in the local community – many of whom already shop with us in Oxford, Aylesbury or online – and our new store will make it even easier for them to discover new wines, beers and spirits they will love.”

Majestic also plans to complete business to business sales in the Thame area. It will be targeting the gastropubs and restaurants in the area for future company to company deals.

Majestic describes itself as the country’s largest wine retailer and has over 200 stores in the UK. The company is also looking to open two further shops in the coming months.