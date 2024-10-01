Longstanding market trader opens Little Shop of Cheese in Thame
Nicola Parker has been running Little Shop of Cheese, which specialises in high quality artisanal cheeses, from her market stalls in Thame, Wendover and Leighton Buzzard since 2011 and is now moving into permanent premises at 17a Buttermarket, Thame.
Nicola says:
‘Over the past 13 years, we've established a strong presence on the high street in Thame and built a loyal customer base, so we’re thrilled to be opening our first shop.
‘While we’ll continue to run our market stall, we’re excited to offer an even wider selection of cheeses to our customers and bring something unique to the high street.
‘Thame is a fantastic place to run a business and the high street is full of vibrant shops and boutiques. People enjoy shopping locally, supported by trusted traders so there’s strong sense of community and we’re looking forward to offering our quality products to a wider audience.’
Melanie Wills, Senior Estates Manager of Sorbon Estates, says:
‘After successfully establishing a presence in the market, we are delighted to welcome Little Shop of Cheese as they open their first permanent shop in Thame. Their high-quality range of products will perfectly complement the existing offerings in the area, and I am sure that this new venture will be a welcome addition to the high street
