Local small business owner in final for Best Florist Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a heart-warming turn of events, the talented florist, Kerrie Raines with 30 years of experience in the industry, has been nominated for the prestigious title of Best Florist in the upcoming Muddy Stilettos Awards. Kerrie, who has been running her own studio florist The Flower House on Watermead for the past 8 years, expressed sheer joy upon receiving the nomination, considering it a crowning achievement in her illustrious career.

Known for her exquisite floral designs and unparalleled dedication to her craft, Kerrie stands as a beacon of creativity and passion in her local community. Her journey as a florist has been marked by a deep love for flowers and a commitment to delivering exceptional service to her customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about her nomination, Kerrie shared her excitement, stating, "I am truly honoured to be recognised in this way. After 30 years in the industry, being nominated for Best Florist is a dream come true. I would be overjoyed to win and continue sharing my love for flowers with my customers of Aylesbury."

Small Business Owner Nominated For Best Florist Award

As the anticipation builds for the Muddy Stilettos Awards, which voting ends on April 18th, the local community is rallying behind Kerrie, celebrating her talent, dedication and the joy she brings through her beautiful floral creations. The outcome of the awards remains to be seen, but one thing is certain - Kerrie has already won the hearts of many with her blooming passion for floristry.