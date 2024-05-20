Local florist joins bunch of Flower Magicians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The power of flowers celebrated across UK and Ireland on 8th June 2024

Local florist Emma Clarke who runs Signature Flowers who have recently relocated to the Claydon Estate in the grounds of Claydon House will be joining 1000 other Flower Magicians when the flower industry comes together on 8th June.

The first ever awareness campaign for the floricultural industry, National Florist Day, will celebrate all that is wonderful about flowers, floristry and of florists and showcase the skill and magic that goes into it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because Flower Power is unique; goose bump inducing blooms that are used to celebrate every single life event; happy to sad, weddings to birthdays, new babies to exam successes and all the ‘just because’ purchases for a natural, healthy ‘pick-me-up effect’ only flowers can give.

Emma of Signature Flowers, Claydon

And it is local Flower Magicians like Emma and her team who make the magic happen and not only create the most amazing creations but make sure customers have the very best, most wonderful, and totally affordable flowers they can buy.

And with a week-long ‘Meet the Maker’ showcase which starts on June 1st, Signature Flowers will be sharing stories about flowers, our secrets and tips on how to make them even more special. Locally we will be leaving lonely bouquets for people to find to spread some flower power locally! If you find one we would love you to let us know it has found a good home either with you or a deserving friend! We will also be hosting a competition which will be running the 1st – the 7th on social media, where you can nominate a deserving person in your community for a showstopper bouquet delivery! We cannot wait to see who you think deserves such a wonderful surprise!

Commenting on their involvement in National Florist Day Emma said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so lucky to have the most wonderful customers, but I wanted to show them the behind-the-scenes stories of how the magic happens … how my team and I turn flowers into gorgeous floral displays and bouquets for every occasion.

Signature Flowers, Claydon Estate

There is so much more to the flower industry than people think … it is a multibillion-pound industry that stretches around the globe and up the road and comes with a lot of challenges … like making sure deliveries are on time, flowers kept in perfect condition and having the rescue skills of an emergency service to make sure those all-important last-minute requests are dealt with. It’s the most wonderful profession in the world but it’s definitely not playing with flowers!”

Being part of National Florist Day will allow me to share just some of the magic we create every day and how we do it.”

In fact, as Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of the industry’s leading journal, The Florist Trade Magazine and Founder of National Florist Day says: “There is there something magical about working with flowers, and florist shops are often at the heart of every community. Not only purveyors of beautiful blooms but engaging with everyone, across all ages and often seen as a safe place for a drop in and chat. Add in the fact that there is simply no occasion where flowers can’t convey a message; be it “I love you”, “I’m sorry”, “Congratulations”, “you’re amazing” or “thinking of you”, and you really can “say it with flowers” every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad