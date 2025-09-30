Local florist brings award-winning designs to Kew Gardens

Kerrie, who runs The Flower House from her home workshop, was invited by the British Florist Association to be part of a select team of florists chosen to take part in Fleurs de Villes, an international floral show that combines fresh blooms with high fashion.

This year’s event celebrated the glamour and heritage of Downton Abbey, with each team creating floral mannequins inspired by iconic characters from the series.

Working alongside fellow florists Nicola and Donna, Kerrie helped to design and create two spectacular mannequins: Lady Violet Crawley and Lady Isobel Crawley. Each design took months of planning and meticulous work, using hundreds of fresh flowers and foliage to bring the characters to life.

The team’s creativity and dedication paid off when their installations won the Most Creative Award, presented to them at Kew Gardens.

Reflecting on the experience, Kerrie said: “It was an honour to be asked by the British Florist Association to take part. To represent our community at such a world-renowned venue was incredible, and to win an award for our designs was just the icing on the cake. It was hard work, emotional and tiring, but such an unforgettable experience.

"I’m so proud we were able to showcase what local florists can do on a national stage.”

Kerrie’s journey to Kew Gardens highlights not only her own creativity and skill, but also the strength of floristry in the UK, where independent florists continue to innovate and inspire.

Back home in Aylesbury, Kerrie continues to run The Flower House, creating bespoke floral designs for weddings, funerals, and everyday occasions - now with another national award to her name.

Florists Nicola, Donna and Kerrie with their Downton Abbey inspired mannequins at Kew Gardens, where they won the "Most Creative" award at Fleurs de Villes.

Lady Isobel Crawley and Lady Violet Crawley designed by the British Florist Association Team.

"What is a Weekend" was etched on Lady Violet Crawley's walking stick.