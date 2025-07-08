Local favourite ‘Have I Got Brews for You’ celebrates 4 years of Craft Beer excellence in Towcester

Owner Andy Bodman and his wife, Cassie celebrate 4 years of Have I Got Brews For You

A beloved local gem, Have I Got Brews for You, has raised a glass to four successful years in business, marking its anniversary with celebration and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally launched as a craft beer off-licence in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Towcester venue quickly evolved into a vibrant social hub. Thanks to its warm, welcoming atmosphere and passionate staff, it has become a cornerstone of the town’s independent scene.

“We started with a simple idea—bring great beer to great people,” said Andy Bodman, the man behind the brand. “The fact that we’ve grown into a place where people come not just to buy, but to stay, chat, and enjoy, is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue has built a reputation for offering some of the finest craft beers in the UK and beyond. Regulars and newcomers alike can enjoy selections from top-tier brewers such as Vault City, Brew York, Deya, Verdant, and international favourites like Omnipollo as well as offering a wide selection of gin, rum and other drinks from around the world.

Beer and cake to celebrate 'Our Happy Place' the renowned tag line!

Locals credit the venue’s success to more than just its beer list. “It’s the people,” said one regular. “You walk in and feel like you’re part of something. It’s more than a bar—it’s a community.”

Building on its success, Have I Got Brews for You expanded in 2024 with the opening of a second bar in Stony Stratford, bringing its signature blend of top-quality craft beer and friendly vibes to a new audience. The new location has already begun to build its own loyal following, further cementing the brand’s reputation across the region.

As the team enters its fifth year, plans are brewing for more events, new collaborations, and even more rare and exciting beers on tap. Towcester and Stony Stratford’s craft beer lovers have plenty to look forward to.