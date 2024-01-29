Local charity Action4Youth earns coveted finalist spot in the #MKBAA2024 Awards for Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards (MKBAA) is the region’s premier annual celebration of business. It brings together a wide collection of business people, educators, local politicians, and civic leaders, to be found in one room, at any point throughout the year.

Buckinghamshire based charity, Action4Youth, has earned this coveted finalist spot through its unwavering dedication to driving forward the crucial youth agenda, aiming to transform lives for the better.

The charity firmly believes that every child deserves the opportunity to be heard, to be safe, and to succeed. Action4Youth's commitment to making a positive impact in the local community has not gone unnoticed, leading to its well-deserved place among the finalists for Charity of the Year.

Finalists