Local care home hosts free professional breakfast meeting
The event took place on the 25th of April, professionals from various businesses and organisations within the community had a chance to meet and network over breakfast provided by the home. Guests also had the chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care. This will be a regular event so please contact the care home for the next event date.
Raj Boodhoo, General Manager at Chalfont Lodge says: “Chalfont Lodge is keen to part of the community and our Professional breakfast allows individuals from surrounding areas to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the local area, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’
Chalfont Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chalfont Lodge provides nursing, dementia and residential care for 106 residents from respite care to long term stays.