Local care home hosts free professional breakfast meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event took place on the 25th of April, professionals from various businesses and organisations within the community had a chance to meet and network over breakfast provided by the home. Guests also had the chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care. This will be a regular event so please contact the care home for the next event date.

Raj Boodhoo, General Manager at Chalfont Lodge says: “Chalfont Lodge is keen to part of the community and our Professional breakfast allows individuals from surrounding areas to meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the local area, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...