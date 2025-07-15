Local business owner named finalist in prestigious national awards

2025 Finalist Best Businesswomen Awards logo

The finalists for the prestigious Best Businesswomen Awards 2025 have been revealed, highlighting the grit, innovation, and leadership of women who are redefining success in business. In a year marked by economic shifts, technological disruption, and continued pressure on work-life balance, female entrepreneurs have once again stepped up with remarkable resilience. These women haven’t just survived; they’ve adapted, innovated, and thrived, often while navigating the additional demands that come with being women in business in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best Businesswomen Awards 2025 Finalists Announced

Celebrating the resilience and brilliance of Female Entrepreneurs in challenging times.

The judging panel was inspired by the level of tenacity, creativity, and strategic thinking demonstrated across all entries. Each finalist is an outstanding example of what it means to lead with both purpose and performance in today's ever-evolving entrepreneurial landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Williams, founder of Content Clever

The Best Businesswomen Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women across all industries. These awards celebrate the achievements of women who are not only building successful businesses but also breaking down barriers, creating impact, and inspiring others to follow.

Local entrepreneur Emily Williams, founder of Content Clever, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Marketing and PR category. Content Clever supports businesses to improve their online visibility with no-jargon SEO services and content writing.

Debbie Gilbert, founder of the Best Businesswomen Awards, said:

“This is the 11th year of these awards, and once again, we’ve seen an incredible calibre of entries. Despite the mounting pressures faced by women in business, from funding gaps to rising costs to the mental load of balancing life and leadership, these finalists have shown that female entrepreneurship is stronger than ever. Our judging panel was truly impressed by the standard of entries, and we’re proud to shine a light on these trailblazing women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily said “I am so proud to have been selected to be a finalist for Best Business Woman in Marketing and PR. This is such an incredible achievement for my small business, and I am humbled to be surrounded by incredible female business owners who are smashing through glass ceilings and reaching the stars”.

The winners will be announced at the Gala Awards Night at the Daventry Court Hotel, Daventry, on 10th October 2025 when the Gold Winners in each category will be revealed.