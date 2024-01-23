Local business owner brings regional business award home to Buckingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to their unwavering commitment to providing the community with exceptional window cleaning and exterior home services, Buckingham-based owners Will and Kerry Hayton have been recognised for delivering service with a smile and a devotion to improving the community’s homes throughout the year.

Launched in just 2021, My Window Cleaner has become a core pillar of the local home services industry. Serving hundreds households in the last year alone and transforming the community’s expectations of a historically unreliable and inconsistent service, Will sees this award as further motivation to reach more people in Buckingham and the surrounding communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their ongoing mission to meet UK’s fast-growing demand for such services, which have seen a 15% rise in the last year alone, this award has affirmed My Window Cleaner’s approach of providing a streamlined, reliable and ‘customer first’ service.

Will and Kerry with award

“We’re delighted to win this award after a year of hard work that has seen us grow and reach more households in the community,” said Will. “Despite the current economic climate, being awarded with this prestigious title has affirmed how much households and families in the area still rely on exceptional home services. In today’s busy world, we’re honoured to be able to take the pressure off families by providing a friendly and consistent service and we share this award with our wonderful customers who equally make our roles in the community rewarding and enjoyable.

“To have only launched two years ago and already hold this title means so much to us. This isn’t a reason to take the foot off the gas – if anything it’s motivated us even more to grow and continue making our My Window Cleaner van synonymous with enjoying an exceptional home services experience!”

The UK regional awards allow local, community-focused businesses of all sizes to showcase their achievements from the last year. Claiming the prestigious title of Buckinghamshire’s Best Residential Cleaning Service, My Window Cleaner is credited for providing a transformative, friendly and high-quality service to the community. And thanks to its trailblazing approach, online booking technology and integrated AI, My Window Cleaner has been reforming the area’s expectations of professional, reliable local window cleaning services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re already excited to start our engines in 2024! With big plans on the horizon, we know our area will continue to benefit and enjoy our services for years to come. It really is a proud moment to have capped off an incredible year by being able to bring this award home which couldn’t have been won without the support and belief from the entire community,” added Will.