Local business leaders help shortlist charities to take to the stage for Angels’ Den

Angel Advisors, business leaders from the local area, joined CEO Martin Gallagher and Chair of Charity Services & Trustee Clare Periton from The Clare Foundation to help shortlist the charities to take to the stage for Angels’ Den in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by businessman and philanthropist Mike Clare, The Clare Foundation brings together local businesses, charities, and organisations to create lasting positive change across the county. The Foundation’s aim is simple: to make Buckinghamshire the happiest county in Britain.

Angels’ Den offers charities the opportunity to secure funding to support individuals and communities across Buckinghamshire. Angels’ Den has quickly established itself as an innovative and collaborative approach to grant-making. Backed by some of the UK’s most prominent entrepreneurs, the initiative is returning for a third year, with a combined fund of £120,000 available to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Angel Advisors, Sophie Davenport, Managing Director and Co-Founder of SFE Services, Soumya Dinesh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Atula Technologies and Caroline O’Connor, Communications Director of Open Doorz, came together in Aylesbury to share their expertise and insight to draw out the final group to take the stage.

Martin Gallagher, CEO of The Claire Foundation; Soumya Dinesh Managing Director and Co-Founder of Atula Technologies; Sophie Davenport, Managing Director and Co-Founder of SFE Services; Clare Periton Chair of Charity Services & Trustee of The Clare Foundation, Clodagh Coward Director of Media, Strategy & Insight at Mandate Public Relations; Caroline O’Connor, Communications Director of Open Doorz.

The chosen charities will be revealed soon and they will be invited to take part in the live pitching event at the Elgiva Theatre in Chesham on 10th September 2025. Each will present their work and plans to the Angels in hopes of securing funding.

Martin Gallagher, CEO of The Clare Foundation, said:

“I can’t begin to thank our Angel Advisors, Sophie, Soumya and Caroline, for their efforts. I want to express our gratitude for their time and insight in helping us to select the final group to take the stage in September - it will make for a fantastic event!”