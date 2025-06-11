Local business leaders help shortlist charities to take to the stage for Angels’ Den
Founded by businessman and philanthropist Mike Clare, The Clare Foundation brings together local businesses, charities, and organisations to create lasting positive change across the county. The Foundation’s aim is simple: to make Buckinghamshire the happiest county in Britain.
Angels’ Den offers charities the opportunity to secure funding to support individuals and communities across Buckinghamshire. Angels’ Den has quickly established itself as an innovative and collaborative approach to grant-making. Backed by some of the UK’s most prominent entrepreneurs, the initiative is returning for a third year, with a combined fund of £120,000 available to local charities.
The Angel Advisors, Sophie Davenport, Managing Director and Co-Founder of SFE Services, Soumya Dinesh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Atula Technologies and Caroline O’Connor, Communications Director of Open Doorz, came together in Aylesbury to share their expertise and insight to draw out the final group to take the stage.
The chosen charities will be revealed soon and they will be invited to take part in the live pitching event at the Elgiva Theatre in Chesham on 10th September 2025. Each will present their work and plans to the Angels in hopes of securing funding.
Martin Gallagher, CEO of The Clare Foundation, said:
“I can’t begin to thank our Angel Advisors, Sophie, Soumya and Caroline, for their efforts. I want to express our gratitude for their time and insight in helping us to select the final group to take the stage in September - it will make for a fantastic event!”