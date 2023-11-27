Local Buckingham business, Vitalograph, celebrates 60th anniversary

Vitalograph reflects on extraordinary journey to becoming a global leader in respiratory diagnostics as the local Buckingham business celebrates its 60th Anniversary.

Founded in 1963, in Maids Moreton, Vitalograph’s mission has remained unwavering over the past six decades - to improve the lives of people living with lung conditions through the development and manufacture of respiratory diagnostic solutions.

As experts in pulmonary function, they also provide clinical drug trial services that enable the development of life-changing respiratory therapies.

The family-owned business still occupies the same location today as it did in 1963, and the Chairperson of the Board is Bernard Garbe, son of founders Dietmar and Margaret.

Picture: Bernard Garbe and Frank Keane pictured outside Maids Moreton House

Reflecting on Vitalograph’s 60-year journey, Bernard says: “Vitalograph’s goal has always been to empower healthcare professionals to give the best possible care to people living with respiratory conditions.

"We have a strong focus on research and development and our portfolio of products has evolved over the past 60 years to deliver ever more specific information about lung health. Our significant contribution to this area of healthcare is a source of immense pride to all the team in Maids Moreton and beyond.”

From the invention of the first office spirometer to assess coalminers’ lungs in the UK to the development of advanced lab-based PFT solutions for healthcare facilities all over the world, Vitalograph is a name that is immediately recognised for its commitment to innovation and quality.

To mark its 60th anniversary, Vitalograph will be planting a Holm Oak tree on the 28th of November as a symbol of its strong roots in the community of Maids Moreton and to re-enforce its commitment to sustainable business practices throughout the company.

2023 has been a year of extraordinary progress for the company, with the launch of the VitaloPFT Series which offers innovative lab-based, as well as portable, Pulmonary Function Testing solutions. Its Clinical Trials division has expanded to reflect the ever-changing needs of this dynamic market, now offering decentralized clinical trials and centralized DLCO, with more additions to come in 2024.

In recent years, the company has collaborated with internationally acclaimed experts at The University of Manchester to develop a system that monitors chronic cough. This is the world's first commercially available system that objectively measures cough frequency in investigational drug trials. This system, VitaloJAK, has been transformative in enabling pharmaceutical companies to research new therapies for cough, an area that has a significant unmet need.

With a workforce of over 470 in four locations around the world, Vitalograph is overseen by CEO Frank Keane, who is based in the company’s Irish operation in Ennis, County Clare.

Speaking of Vitalograph’s ongoing contribution to respiratory healthcare innovation, Frank says: “Our success is a direct result of the passion of the people that work here and it is evident in everything we do - from pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved by respiratory testing technology to developing sustainable business practices that create new standards in our industry.”

About Vitalograph

Originally the name of a product within an existing family business, Vitalograph, the company, was founded in 1963 in Buckingham by Margaret and Dietmar Garbe. The manufacturer of respiratory diagnostic equipment expanded into clinical trial services in 2000, under the leadership of their sons Bernard and Marcus Garbe.