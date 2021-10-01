Local and national charities and organisations come together for wide-ranging conference in Aylesbury

A host of charities and organisations have temporarily banded together for a one-day conference in Aylesbury next month.

On Thursday October 14, an expert panels and guest-speakers have been booked for an all-day event discussing the future of charities in Bucks.

Interactive workshops are also planned, while four key themes are lined-up for the day as well. Those themes are: wellbeing, culture, leadership and how to fundraise sustainably.

Thrive Conference

The event has been scheduled in part, to re-motivate leaders in the charity sector locally, after a uniquely challenging period.

Relying on fundraising activities, human interaction and grassroots projects, meant the charity sector suffered badly through the pandemic, especially during nationwide lockdowns.

The intended outcomes for the event include:

-Building your emotional resilience and protecting your wellbeing

-Developing a more inclusive, thriving culture

-Unleashing the leader within you

-Diversifying funding streams and adding renewed energy to your income generation

-Answers to your questions around wellbeing, culture, leadership and fundraising

The event has been sponsored by The Clare Foundation, an Aylesbury-based charity which supports and advises other local services, and Bucks company, Cloudy IT.

Hosting the event is Fran Borg-Wheeler, founder of Heart-Centred Leaders and former CEO of of Youth Concern in Aylesbury. She will also be giving a talk on wellbeing and leadership.

Collette Philip will host a talk on Culture, she is the founder of BrandByMe.

Caron Bradshaw OBE has been drafted in to discuss leadership, she is the chief executive of Charity Finance Group, which helps not-for-profit organisations manage their money.

Nerina Ramlakhan, a psychologist and sleep therapist, who published a book on overcoming issues on trying to get your 40 winks, will talk about wellbeing.

Henry Stewart will also talk about culture, he is the chief happiness officer at Happy LTD, which consults business on workplace vibes.

Leah Lewis and Esther Kwaku will both offer advice on fundraising, Leah runs Civitas Consultancy and Esther is the CEO and founder of wegotnerve.com.

Henry and Collette will be joined on a culture panel by Suliman Khan and Lee Wragg-Thomas. Suliman is the founder of ThisAbility Ltd and Lee is a director at Radical Recruit.

Danielle Bridge and Paul Doble complete a wellbeing panel alongside Dr Nerina. Danielle is CEO of ABC Life Support and chair of the Cambridgeshire Mental Health Network, Paul is founder of Emotional Matters and Counselling and lead at Youth Concern.