Lifetime excellence in elderly care awarded to Abbeyfield Haddenham Society

Abbeyfield Haddenham Society Wins Lifetime Excellence in Elderly Care Award with 365 Awards

As Abbeyfield Society Stonehill House heads into its 40th year, 365 Awards is delighted to present them with the award for Care Home of the Year for the Buckinghamshire region and the national award for Lifetime Excellence in Elderly Care Award.

Nestled in the picturesque village of Haddenham, Stonehill House is a charming residential care home that has been providing exceptional care for nearly four decades. With 11 comfortable, well-equipped en-suite rooms, five of which offer direct access to a serene garden, the home offers a peaceful and supportive environment for its residents.

The success of Stonehill House is a testament to the dedication and commitment of its long- serving manager and caring staff, many of whom have been part of the team for several years. Their focus on delivering personalised care and fostering strong relationships with residents and their families has been instrumental in creating a homely atmosphere where individuals feel valued and supported.

Mrs Lindsey McGibbon, who has been with the house since it opened in 1985 has achieved her Registered Manager Award and an NVQ 4 in Care, expressed her pride in the home's achievements:

"We are a small 11-bed residential care home for the elderly that has been trading for nearly 40 years with the same manager and some long-standing carers. We pride ourselves in giving individual care to our residents and get to know their family and friends well. Being small is beneficial for those residents who can't cope with being in a larger home. One resident was quoted as saying we 'have given her life back' since moving into Abbeyfield."

These awards highlight the exceptional standard of care provided at Stonehill House and underscore the importance of personalised attention in enhancing the quality of life for elderly residents. The Abbeyfield Haddenham Society remains committed to maintaining these high standards and continuing to serve the community with compassion and excellence.