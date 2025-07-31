Lidl has announced plans to open a new supermarket in a town in Buckinghamshire.

This morning, the international supermarket chain revealed that it plans to open a new store at the former King George V House site in Amersham.

Lidl says it purchased the site in 2023 and that opening a foodstore in the area would create 40 local jobs.

A drop-in consultation event has been arranged for August 12 at Amersham Community Centre ahead of the international company submitting proposals to Bucks Council.

This would be the first Lidl outlet within Amersham and it is hoped that shoppers from Chesham Bois and Little Chalfont, and other nearby areas would also visit the store.

The BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed earlier this year that the Bucks Council offices at the site were sold for £8m to a property firm.

Lidl would include plans for customer toilets with baby changing facilities available in the store. Plus, will be two rapid electric vehicle charging spaces for customers, covered bicycle parking, and parking bays for parents with children.

Solar panels and landscaping proposals have also been included in the scheme with the retailer planning to complete tree and shrub planting across the site.

Lidl has created a consultation website which is linked specifically to its plans in Amersham, which can be accessed here.

Kate Bleloch, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: “We are excited to launch this public consultation to gather feedback on our exciting plans to bring a new modern Lidl foodstore to Amersham town centre.”