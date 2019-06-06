Legal team in Buckinghamshire turns to pedal power to help charity

Staff at a leading Buckinghamshire law firm have applied pedal power to help charity.

The team from Hewitsons took part in the Tour de Hewitsons and cycled 125 miles over two days.

The 10-strong group pedalled between three of Hewitsons’ local offices in Milton Keynes, Northampton and Cambridge.

Team leader Simon Biggin, a partner in the firm’s Dispute Resolution team, said: “The Tour de Hewitsons is always tough but also very rewarding, particularly as we know that our efforts are helping to raise money for an important cause.

“This year was no exception.

“We encountered a few hurdles along the way, from the usual aches and pains to the odd navigational issue, but we made it in the end.”

The team has raised more than £2,100 for Cancer Research UK and team members are appealing to the public to help them reach their £4,000 target.

The money will help the charity to continue funding scientists, doctors and nurses working to beat cancer, as well as supporting its vital public information services.

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK spokesperson, said: “The Tour de Hewitsons is no small undertaking, so we’re immensely grateful for their tremendous fundraising efforts.”

The Tour de Hewitsons was first held in 2016.