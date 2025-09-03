Lady Gaga wears Buckinghamshire artist's eye-catching hat at Netflix event

A Buckinghamshire artist’s carefully created hat was worn by A-list star Lady Gaga at a recent Netflix promotional event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire based milliner Jenny Beattie was responsible for the hat worn by the singer and actress at Netflix’s Wednesday Graveyard Gala.

Lady Gaga was pictured in the towering hat on Thursday at an exclusive event hosted by the streaming company in New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vogue described the creation as a ‘sculptural, umbrella-spiked black and slime green pillbox hat’. The hat, which took many hours to create, was a piece designed by Matthew David Andrews for his graduate collection at Central St Martins, London this year.

NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga attend the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala at Guastavino's. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jenny spent 12 years living in Bangkok, where she began making headpieces for charity events for her expat community before realising that she wanted to make this hobby her job. “I began doing short courses in both London and Australia before returning home from Bangkok to train fulltime in millinery at Kensington and Chelsea College.”

Now settled in her home near Beaconsfield, she launched Jenny Beattie Millinery just before lockdown. "Not the best time to start a millinery business,’ she said, “but even without customers, I kept making headpieces just for the joy of it.”

Jenny’s hats have been shortlisted in competitions and in 2022 her hat, The Haberdasher, won first prize in a competition organised by HATalk Magazine. Gaining recognition in the UK for making headpieces that combine traditional millinery techniques with innovative, textile rich materials to produce striking sculptural headpieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny made six hats for Matthew David Andrews’ graduate show, one of which was chosen by stylists for Lady Gaga’s appearance at the gala.

Jenny Beattie designed the eye-catching hat

"Matthew and I have collaborated before but these hats were the most technically difficult yet,” Jenny Said. “All the hats were made from wire; they were oversized and stood proud of the head and quite far forward; it’s not easy to get them to stay there! Four of the five hats were fitted with a water system that enabled them to rain from the brim on stage.”

More details on Jenny’s hat making company can be found online here. Jenny works with clients across the country and her work has previously been featured at weddings, races, and other fashion events.