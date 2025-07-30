Knights set for further Thames Valley expansion with new Reading office

Knights offers premium legal advice to individuals and businesses.

The UK’s regional professional services business, Knights, is set for rapid growth in Reading as it expands its office space in the town’s most iconic building, The Blade.

Knights arrived in Reading in April through the acquisition of IBB Law. Since then, the business has welcomed Dispute Resolution Partner Peter Sheppard into its team, with four more experienced Partners set to join the office in the coming months.

With more than 250 professionals providing premium legal advice to businesses and individuals across its offices in the Thames Valley, Knights has an unrivalled regional presence in the region.

To build on that, Knights will take over the entire twelfth floor of The Blade in December 2025, moving from its current office which spans half of the thirteenth floor.

Knights has 32 offices nationwide.

Providing 360 views across Reading and the neighbouring countryside, the new state-of-the-art office space will give clients even better access to the unrivalled range of services Knights offers nationwide.

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, said: “This move is fantastic for us having outgrown our existing space and is a clear signal of intent for our team in Reading that shows the scale of our ambition regionally and nationally.

“The Blade undoubtedly reflects our premium standards and experience we want every colleague and client to feel, and this new office space will provide an environment that matches the quality of service we offer.

“The Reading office is a key link between our teams across the South East and South West, with these regions working in tandem to deliver our exceptional range of expertise.

“We are growing in the Thames Valley, as we are across the UK, and this move will provide a strong base from which to deliver our comprehensive range of business and private client services – and to continue to attract the best and most ambitious professionals.”

The move to the twelfth floor of The Blade is the latest in a series of property moves for Knights across the country as part of its investment in a modern, first-class and carefully considered property portfolio from which to deliver premium professional services and support its thriving team.