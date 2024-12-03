Kaya Wellbeing Index offers free wellbeing accounts for small businesses in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire

In a bold step toward transforming workplace culture, Kaya Wellbeing Index has announced the launch of its free Wellbeing Account initiative for companies with up to 10 employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This unique offering—free forever—aims to help small businesses prioritize employee wellbeing while leveraging data to boost engagement, retention, and productivity. Initially available in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, the initiative will expand across the UK in the coming months.

The Kaya Wellbeing Index platform stands out for its data-driven approach to improving workplace health. It integrates emotional wellbeing metrics with employee performance data, giving businesses actionable insights to foster a supportive and effective workplace environment. Alongside its analytical tools, Kaya also provides workshops and expert guidance to address cultural gaps, ensuring businesses have the resources they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mission is to empower one million people to take charge of their wellbeing,” said founder Ram Raghavan. “By making this service accessible to small businesses, we’re addressing a critical gap in workplace support, especially for organizations that may lack dedicated HR resources.”

Dr.Ram Raghavan

Raghavan’s journey to founding Kaya Wellbeing Index is one of resilience and reinvention. After contracting COVID-19 in 2020, he spent weeks in the hospital and emerged to find his consultancy business dismantled. Drawing on his coding background and decades of HR expertise, he transformed adversity into opportunity, building Kaya as a tech platform designed to bridge the gap in employee wellbeing support.

The platform is grounded in Raghavan’s three-pronged strategy: measuring employee and customer experiences, correlating them with performance data, and delivering targeted workshops to address gaps. This approach has already proven successful for clients like Hilton and Volvo, underscoring its potential to revolutionize workplace dynamics across industries.

Kaya Wellbeing Index’s free Wellbeing Account levels the playing field for SMEs, which often struggle with the resources needed to tackle people-related challenges. This initiative aligns with Raghavan’s broader vision to provide accessible, impactful tools for businesses of all sizes.