Just three weeks to apply for expanding accelerator programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entrepreneurs looking to grow and scale their businesses are being urged to apply to join one of the UK’s leading accelerators, as NatWest prepares to welcome a record number of new businesses on its accelerator programme in September.

Up to 2500 places will be available for free to entrepreneurs across the UK including places at the hub which is based in Buckinghamshire, in Milton Keynes’ C:Mk shopping centre on Midsummer Arcade. Applications are open now until Friday 16 August.

NatWest Group is the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain, banking around one in five businesses under two years old1. The bank’s Accelerator programme, which was recently ranked as the third best start-up hub in Europe for networking2, has supported thousands of entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses with high growth potential benefit from a range of support through the NatWest Accelerator hubs. This includes expert coaching, access to a wide network of like-minded peers, and a programme of thought leadership and events.

Holy Moly; Giants of the Bucks NatWest Accelerator

Holy Moly is one of the businesses that has been through the programme. Based in Bucks, Holy Moly is Europe’s largest fresh guacamole brand and is available in over 14,000 stores in the UK alone. The business has grown from a team of three and £100k revenue whilst in the NatWest Accelerator to a team of 15 and revenues of over £12million in a few short years.

Gaz Booth is co-founder of Holy Moly ltd. He said: “The Accelerator programme was a critical part of our early success; providing us with access to relevant expertise, incredible mentoring and a network of people going through the same unique challenges that only founders face.”

Debbie Lewis, Accelerator Community Manager, said: “Milton Keynes, Buckingham and the wider region are home to many innovative and exciting new businesses, and we recognise the importance of providing expert support to help them grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Businesses in our Milton Keynes Accelerator will not only have access to our regional ecosystem but will also benefit from our wider accelerator network as part of our ambition to recruit 2,500 businesses onto our accelerators.”