Jansons Property Expands: Charlie Blackburn joins team as graduate development surveyor

Charlie Blackburn joins Jansons Property

Jansons Property, one of the leading businesses in the Thames Valley and South East, is expanding its Beaconsfield-based team further with the addition of Charlie Blackburn as a Graduate Development Surveyor.

Charlie, who already holds a BSC from the University of Leeds, will complete a Masters in Real Estate later this year.

“The chance to be involved with a company like Jansons is unique. It’s a family-run firm, with such a talented and welcoming team,” Charlie explains, “It’s a privilege to be immersed in the development process from start to finish, and with such a close-knit business I know I’ll have the chance to contribute to some really exciting projects.”

He joins the prestigious Jansons team, who have successfully sourced and developed 50 projects with a combined GDV of over £850 million GDV, with most projects being based in the Thames Valley. This equates to more than 1 million sq. ft. of commercial space, and 1,500+ beds, making it one of the most prominent businesses in the area – and a fantastic opportunity for a graduate to join.

No stranger to getting stuck in, Charlie has been on building sites since he was 14 and comes from a family history of real estate.

“The thing that appeals to me most is seeing a project from the first spade in the ground, to the final property ready for use” Charlie says, “The current Wycombe Works development project (a new industrial scheme of units ranging from c.2,000-6,000 sq ft) is the perfect example. At the point I’ve joined the team, we’re just about to ‘break ground’, but we‘ve already had a number of enquiries from owner occupiers who are interested in purchasing the units and we’re anticipating occupation from the second half of next year. I’m excited to see it through from beginning to end.”

In his new role, Charlie will be involved in all areas of Jansons Property, under the guidance of Andy Jansons, a seasoned entrepreneur with over four decades of experience in the commercial property industry, including 30 years as a business owner and principal. Charlie is joining an already strong, close-knit team at Jansons, and his enthusiasm and fresh perspective will be a welcome addition.