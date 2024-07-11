Janno Media renews sponsorship with Great Kingshill Cricket Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Janno Media, an Aylesbury-based content company, is delighted to announce the renewal of its sponsorship with Great Kingshill Cricket Club (GKCC), reaffirming its commitment to local sports and community development.

As longstanding supporters of GKCC, Janno Media continues its sponsorship of the Men’s 1st and 2nd teams, while also championing new initiatives in youth and girls’ cricket. Over the past three years, Janno Media has proudly showcased its logo on the men’s teams’ shirts, witnessing firsthand the club’s dedication and passion for the sport.

Alex Hallatt, from the GKCC Committee, expressed enthusiasm for the extended partnership, highlighting exciting prospects for expanding support across various cricket programmes. The club’s focus on enhancing junior cricket, including the introduction of professional coaching sessions by Future Legends for U15 to U19 age groups, aligns seamlessly with Janno Media’s values of fostering talent and community engagement.

In addition to youth cricket, GKCC is committed to promoting girls’ cricket, with initiatives tailored to encourage continued participation and skill development among young female players. Dedicated efforts include the introduction of girls-only teams and the appointment of a qualified female coach to provide specialised training and mentorship.

Matt Wallace, Founder of Janno Media, says: “Supporting junior and girls’ cricket is a priority for us at Janno Media. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Great Kingshill Cricket Club and contribute to the growth and inclusivity of the sport within our community.”

Continued sponsorship from Janno Media will enable GKCC to enhance facilities, expand youth programmes, and maintain affordable cricket opportunities through discounted memberships. This initiative aims to make cricket accessible to more families while fostering a sense of community spirit and sportsmanship.

“At Janno Media, we believe in the transformative power of sport to unite communities and inspire young athletes,” said Matt Wallace. “Our renewed sponsorship with GKCC reflects our commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting a love for cricket among all ages.”

Janno Media looks forward to another successful season with Great Kingshill Cricket Club, building on a shared commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and community enrichment through sport.