ISO consultancies announce acquisition

Two leading ISO standards consultancies have announced an acquisition.

Robinson Management Services (RMS) of Milton Keynes has acquired Charmwood Risk Management of Pontyclun, near Cardiff.

The deal solidifies RMS’s growth and expansion plans, enabling the company to reach new clients in Wales and Europe and offer new services.

Charmwood Risk Management has built a strong reputation for assisting clients in achieving accredited certifications across various ISO Management System Standards, including ISO 27001, 27701, 9001, 14001, and 45001. The company’s expertise in information security, data protection, business continuity, and health and safety align seamlessly with RMS's mission to help organisations manage risk, foster continual improvement, and safeguard the planet through effective ISO standards implementation.

Anthony (left) and Paul signing the agreement.

As part of the acquisition, Charmwood MD Anthony Matthews will be joining RMS as Business Development Director, and the company will gain access to a pool of self-employed ISO consultants with many years of experience in specialist areas.

Paul Robinson, Managing Director of RMS, said of the acquisition: "We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of Charmwood Risk Management.

“Having worked with Anthony and the consultants at Charmwood previously, I can confidently say that their extensive experience and commitment to ISO excellence complement our own values and services. This acquisition allows us to gain a bigger geographical presence and also provide a more comprehensive suite of solutions to our clients, ensuring they receive the highest level of support in navigating the complexities of ISO certifications and risk management."

Anthony Matthews added: “RMS is currently on an accelerated growth curve and we realised that our businesses complemented each other perfectly and an acquisition would make perfect sense. I have known Paul for more than ten years and have actually subcontracted work to him in recent years, so he already knows a few Charmwood clients and has a great working relationship with them.

“We share similar values and work in a similar way in the same sector - it is just the perfect match and I hugely excited about the future.”

For more information about Robinson Management Services (RMS), visit www.robinsonmanagement.co.uk.