International sportswear company announces lease of 24,440 sq ft warehouse at Aylesbury Vale business centre

The company has sold products in 80 different countries

An international sportswear company has agreed a deal to takeover a large warehouse at a business park in Aylesbury Vale.

Mitchell & Ness, will run a UK distribution facility at Westcott Venture Park.

Mitchell & Ness will be moving its operations to Building 1000, which is set on two acres of the 650-acre site.

The deal is a 10-year lease on a 24,440 sq ft distribution warehouse incorporating 4,000 sq ft of offices with owners PATRIZIA Hanover Property Unit Trust.

Max Pearson, senior associate at PATRIZIA said: “We are pleased to have been able to support Mitchell & Ness, a global brand with a rich history of over 120 years, in its rapid growth and expansion. We are thrilled to have accommodated their needs at Westcott and look forward to continuing to support their ongoing success.

“We are proud of what has been achieved at Westcott over the last few years which has been reflected in the high calibre occupiers we have attracted and continue to retain on the site.”

Last year, Mitchell & Ness International Ltd was acquired by global digital sports platform Fanatics.

The Aylesbury Vale move is expected to create over 10 new jobs and be the heart of the company’s UK operations.

Founded in 1904, Mitchell & Ness specialises in selling retro sports jerseys and street fashion.

Damon Briggs, vice president, International, at Mitchell & Ness explains: “Moving into this larger facility is an exciting opportunity for us and marks the beginning of a new phase of expansion for the brand.

“It will not only boost staff morale but also provide us with additional space to elevate our UK and European operations to new heights. Over the next three to five years, we have ambitious plans to significantly grow our business.