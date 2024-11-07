International company to open 13,250 sq ft state-of-the-art training centre in Aylesbury Vale

Power tool giant MILWAUKEE® is establishing a new state-of-the-art training centre at Westcott Venture Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An agreement to lease has been signed on a new industrial development of 13,250 sq ft known as Building 1030. Westcott owners PATRIZIA Hanover Property Unit Trust and Milwaukee’s parent company Techtronic Industries UK Ltd (TTI) agreed a 10-year term.

Development began with a groundbreaking ceremony and is being constructed by Milton Keynes based contractor Parkway Construction. Completion is set for May 6th, 2025, Milwaukee will then undertake an internal fitting out programme and aims to be in occupation by July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is an industry-leading manufacturer of Heavy-Duty Power Tools, Accessories, Outdoor Power Equipment, Hand Tools, Storage and Personal Protective Equipment for Professional Users worldwide. MILWAUKEE® Tool leads the industry in both durability and performance, with an unwavering commitment to the Trades, MILWAUKEE® continues to lead with a focus on providing innovative, trade-specific solutions.

Dale McElveen, Managing Director TTI UK and Ireland

The new scheme will feature state-of-the-art training facilities and meeting rooms, serving as Milwaukee’s premier training and experience centre in the UK. This centre aims to upskill around 300 employees by providing hands-on experience with a wide range of power tools, accessories, and safety items tailored for the construction industry. The facility will host team meetings and offer opportunities for customers and contractors to engage with and experience Milwaukee’s product range.

Milwaukee will also make use of the space across the road to test their range of outdoor power equipment, which includes sustainable, battery-operated products, as an alternative to traditional petrol-powered and corded tools. This range features items such as lawn mowers and chainsaws, allowing users to efficiently cut grass and wood while promoting eco-friendly practices.

Milwaukee’s geographical focus has mainly been North America, but during 2001 and 2002 the brand has also been launched in Australia and Europe and in 2004 it was acquired by TTI. TTI is a leading manufacturer and supplier of home improvement and floor care products, employing over 16,000 people worldwide. The Milwaukee business has seen significant growth in the last few years and has trebled headcount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milwaukee tools, consumables and PPE will be used on the build from early groundwork to fit out stage. Their vast range of innovative battery technology also means trailing cables, the need for petrol and jobsite emissions will be reduced.

Dale McElveen, Managing Director TTI UK and Ireland and Nigel MacKenzie, Development Manager at Westcott.

Dan Stringer, Head of Training at TTI said: “We are thrilled to establish our training base at Westcott and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to meet and collaborate with Westcott based businesses, as we are deeply committed to fostering partnerships.

“Our decision to choose Westcott was influenced by several factors. Firstly, it offers the ample space we need to operate, test our product range, and accommodate future business growth. Additionally, the Park's strong sustainability credentials align perfectly with our focus on environmental responsibility. Security was another significant factor in our decision, as it ensures the safety of our innovative products.”

Nigel MacKenzie, Development Manager at Westcott said: "Westcott's central location positions it as an ideal hub for training centres. This deal underscores our success in attracting top-tier multinational occupiers and kick starts the next exciting phase of development at the Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Park is now evolving with a major investment programme to improve and further develop facilities and infrastructure, providing companies based at the Park with an excellent service and sense of belonging to the Westcott community.”