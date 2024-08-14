International clothing company opens new suit shop in Aylesbury its first in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An international clothing company has opened its first UK store in Aylesbury town centre.

Today (14 August), a new premium clothing outlet was opened on Aylesbury High Street called Morven.

It is located at 12 High Street near to the recently-closed Body Shop. Morven describes itself as a sophisticated fashion brand known for its elegant designs and timeless style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to its international Instagram page, the company has 27 stores in Turkey, but this is the business’s first outlet in the UK.

Aylesbury's new suit store

Morven has announced a special limited offer of 10% all items in the Bucks store for the next two weeks.

Also, the men’s clothing business has revealed that customers can purchase package deals and the Aylesbury shop has an in-store hair cutting service.

New staff have been secured for the opening, but Morven management is actively looking for experienced retail assistants. A company spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: “We are offering a very competitive base salary with commission incentives to people interested in working for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the clothes on sale at the new store are manufactured at the company’s base in Turkey.

It is Morven's first outlet in Aylesbury

"Morven is essentially a bespoke suit store,” the spokesperson added. “We are providing a special service to help people build their perfect outfit. We felt that Aylesbury town centre had a lot of cafes and food stores, but not any bespoke shops providing the clothing we are offering.”

A new website allowing customers to make orders and view items on sale at the shop is being created. In the meantime people interested in working at the store are encouraged to contact Morven’s marketing manager via email.