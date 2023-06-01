News you can trust since 1832
Inspirational skills hub aimed at young people with SEND returns to Aylesbury

“Our goal is to help every individual find what is right for them”
By James Lowson
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

An inspirational careers conference is returning to Aylesbury next month.

The Confident Futures Skills Show takes place at Stoke Mandeville Stadium on 13 June.

It is aimed at young people and career seekers with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) or those facing barriers to entering the workforce.

Attendees at a previous eventAttendees at a previous event
Over 50 employers will have representatives at the Bucks venue.

Marina Jackson, from Buckinghamshire Skills Hub, said: “The Confident Futures Skills Show enables young people to explore careers, discover different industry sectors and work out how to achieve their ambitions. But equally, it is an opportunity for employers to inspire the next generation and secure their talent pipeline.”

Marina added: “Our goal is to help every individual find what is right for them, whether that’s higher and further education, training, apprenticeships or employment. We want every young person to experience careers inspiration, no matter what their background or circumstance.”

Interactive activities are on offer at the confidence skills showsInteractive activities are on offer at the confidence skills shows
Among the organisations participating are the NHS, Buckinghamshire Council, Stony Dean School, Mission EmployAble and Talkback.

People working at universities and colleges will also be around to help young adults, as well as their parents and carers make decisions about their next steps.

A sensory-conscious show will run from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm for schools and colleges, followed by a session from 3.30pm-5.30pm which is open to job seekers, career changers, and young people accompanied by their parents.

More information can be found on the event website here.

Members of the skills team can be contacted via email here or over the phone on 01494 927130.

