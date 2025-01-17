Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public inquiry into the rejected planning application for the Hollywood-backed Marlow Film Studios will begin next week in High Wycombe.

Plans to build the multimillion-pound facility on land to the south of Marlow Road, next to the A404 Junction, were refused by Buckinghamshire Council in May last year on the grounds the site amounted to ‘inappropriate development’ in the Green Belt.

But Developers Dido Property Limited appealed against that decision to the Planning Inspectorate and in October, the application was called in by, Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, meaning she will get the final say.

The inquiry, led by K McDonald, will begin at 10am on Tuesday (21 January), when the inspector will make their opening remarks.

James Cameron backed the plan (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

It will be held at the Planning Inquiries Suite on the second floor of Albert House at Buckinghamshire Council’s Queen Victoria Road offices in Wycombe.

The event is open to the public with no pre-registration required, although the council has asked that people tell it if they plan to attend.

The inquiry will not be held on Mondays apart from its final day, which has been pencilled in as 24 February.

It will adjourn by 5pm from Tuesday to Thursday and by 1pm on Fridays, while it will also be live streamed on the council website.

An artist's impression of the site

As witnesses and experts gear up for the inquiry, comments of support and objection continue to trickle in on the application page on the council’s website.

The latest comes from the three Independent councillors for the Wooburns, Bourne End and Hedsor, Penny Drayton, Sophie Kayani and Stuart Wilson, who say they maintain their support for the council’s refusal of the film studios.

They write: “Green Belt in Little Marlow, tested in the Wycombe Local Plan, is necessary to prevent a coalescence of communities between Bourne End and Marlow.

“As the officer’s report notes, the planning application fails on the Green Belt purpose tests for very special circumstances.”

They say the proposed car parking arrangements and ‘large black boxes’ up to 22m high containing sound stages are ‘not compatible’ with the local plan.

Dido’s refused plans for the filmmaking site, which was backed by the likes of director James Cameron, included 18 sound stages and studios.

Proposals also featured 19 workshops, 1,117 car parking spaces including two multistorey car parks, offices, a backlot, an exhibition and event atrium, screening rooms and an ‘entrance square’ of cafes, a reception, showers and changing rooms, bike storage, a creche, health and fitness rooms and a security office.

Despite many objections to the plans, many have come out in support of the project, including leading film industry figures. These include other Oscar winners such as the 1917 director, Sam Mendes.

In a recent letter of support, Tom Sheeran wrote: “As a young worker, the prospects of Marlow Film Studios are very exciting and would be incredible for those both starting or established in the industry.”

More information about how to watch the inquiry can be found online here.