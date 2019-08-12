Innovative work at Great Missenden firm is celebrated

A Great Missenden-based company has been praised for the innovation driving its services.

The credit reporting company, CoCredo, which is located in London Road,has been named as a finalist in the SME National Business Awards 2019 in the Business Innovation category.

The firm is competing against 14 other finalists in this category, which is sponsored by the University of Buckingham.

Managing director Dan Hancocks said; “We are delighted to be in the national finals of the SME Business Awards.

“Our award submission focused on the Innovation of our new Dual Report, which is an industry first and was designed to meet the demands of our customers and we are extremely proud of this.”

The SME National Business Awards are made up of 17 categories, with all entries being judged by up to four of their national panel of judges.

The ceremony will be held at Wembley Stadium on December 6

The summary of the award is: “Innovation in your business means doing something new, different, smarter or better that will make a positive difference.

“Innovation, therefore, ranges from implementing a time-saving office procedure to a brand-new product.”