In Pictures: £1.1m home in Aylesbury Vale featuring 'exceptional' open plan lounge

Brown and Merry has been tasked with selling an expansive four-bedroom property located within Worlds End Lane in Weston Turville.

Interested parties can take a closer look at the property by visiting the Zoopla website here.

Brown and Merry describes the property as a exceptional detached family home. Among its highlights are an expansive open plan lounge including modern kitchen appliances plus plenty of space for living and dining areas.

Another key feature is the spacious rear garden, which Brown and Merry says has been thoughtfully designed with a large, porcelain tiled terrace perfect for al fresco entertaining.

Estate agents also note that the private driveway has room for several vehicles. As well as the four bedrooms, the property has three bathrooms, and three reception rooms.

It is within a mile of Weston Turville Railway station and four schools are a short drive or walk away.

You can check out the home in finer detail by clicking through the below gallery:

Garden Brown and Merry says the garden has been thoughtfully designed with a large, porcelain tiled terrace perfect for al fresco entertaining and an expanse of lawn leads to a decked area with power and lighting.

Open plan lounge Brown and Merry says the main reception room is an exceptional entertaining space incorporating a stunning kitchen, dining area and sitting room.

Kitchen Brown and Merry says the kitchen has been fitted with an extensive range of wall and base units with Dekton work-surfaces and glass splash backs, eye level Neff slide and hide double oven, Franke sink with Quooker tap, dishwasher, full size integral fridge and freezer. Waterfall central island with an Neff induction hob with built in extractor.