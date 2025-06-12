'Iconic' six-bedroom Aylesbury home hits the market valued at £1.39m

The home has been described as ‘iconic’ by estate agents and is located on King Edward Avenue.

It has been noted that the home is just a short walk from two highly successful grammar schools.

Other highlights that prospective buyers should look out for is a recently constructed garden office.

Orchid estate agents is selling the property which can be viewed in closer detail on Zoopla.

In total, the home boasts six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three reception rooms. A new owner will inherit a 3350 sq ft building accompanied by a plot of 0.24 acre private land.

Garden The garden contains a full width sun terrace, and a private area with lawned with raised timber decked seating area and outside lighting.

Kitchen RCHID says the home has a high quality kitchen, constructed and installed by The Mereway Group. (Award winning manufacturers of bespoke, high end kitchens). Rangemaster cooker to remain as well as Miele dishwasher. Door to rear garden. Door to inner hallway with stairs to east wing.

Living room The main living area of the property is described by estate agents as 'an absolutely wonderful entertaining space'.

Dining room A great space opening directly on to an added conservatory, is how Orchid describes this dining area.