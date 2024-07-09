Iconic former pub remains up for sale in Aylesbury town centre with £525k price tag

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A once popular pub in Aylesbury remains up for sale with owners seeking over £500,000 for the property.

WeSoldIt is looking for buyers interested in purchasing the former Green Man pub in Aylesbury town centre.

Located in Market Square, the once-popular Aylesbury pub has now been closed for eight years and previous attempts to sell the property have proved unsuccessful.

It is best known locally for its links to Aylesbury’s famous musical history. Music historians say that the venue was the late Motorhead lead singer, Lemmy’s, favourite spot to visit in the county town.

The Green Man in Aylesbury reimagined. Photo from Cedric D’Amico

Located near to the famous Friars venue in Aylesbury, it is believed that David Bowie also frequented the shut down bar.

The Green Man has Grade II status, but has become decrepit, and WeSoldIt states it would need to be renovated before reopening for public use.

Estate agents are open to offers to buy the pub outright, on a leasehold or to rent the property.

As well as the main pub area, a new owner would inherit a cellar, a two-bedroom apartment and an area totalling 2,359.5sq.ft.

WeSoldIt believes the former town centre bar, could be renovated and sold as an apartment complex or reopened as a pub or restaurant.

It is hoped that buyers may be interested in renovating the property due to its prime location in Aylesbury town centre. WeSoldIt notes that the property is located within a short walk of the Exchange and sits in the heart of the town centre. The Green Man is also a short walk from the town’s bus and railway stations.

Cedric D’Amico, who was visiting Aylesbury from London, was so taken with the design of The Green Man, he snapped a photo of the old pub. He then, through the use of AI, created some artwork around the building featuring the tone of The Green Man folklore.

According to Folklife Today, The Green Man was often a reference to someone who dressed in leaves, moss, and other foliage as part of a parade or ritual.