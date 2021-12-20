HS2 launches search across Aylesbury Vale for students to join graduate recruitment scheme

HS2 Ltd, the company delivering Britain’s new low carbon high speed railway, has launched its search for more talented graduates to join its 2022 programme.

Every year HS2 provides new opportunities for graduates to begin building their career on Europe’s biggest infrastructure project, and this year it will offer 16 places on its coveted two-year programme.

As construction works continue at pace and plans to extend the railway to serve towns and cities in the North are given the green light, HS2 will be recruiting for more new roles that align to its future work programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year HS2 provides new opportunities for graduates to begin building their career on Europe’s biggest infrastructure project

This year’s graduate vacancies include:

> project management and IT focused roles;

> engineering roles supporting HS2’s vast construction programme;

> opportunities to join the Hybrid Bill team, which works with the Department for Transport to obtain the necessary legal powers from Parliament to construct future phases of the railway; and

> roles within HS2’s commercial and procurement teams, managing contracts and suppliers within HS2’s supply chain.

Karen Davis, HS2’s talent manager said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for 16 talented graduates to begin their career learning from the very best in the industry while working on a truly historic and innovative project.

“We create new opportunities every year for those starting out on the career ladder, as we recognise that investing in future talent is vital to the successful delivery of HS2 and major infrastructure projects of the future.”

Over the last two years, interest in HS2’s graduate scheme has grown exponentially. Students are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible and ahead of the closing date on January 17, 2022.