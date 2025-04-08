HRH The Duke of Gloucester visits luxury bedmakers, Hypnos

His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester has visited Hypnos to unveil a commemorative plaque marking the British bedmaker’s 120th year.

Established in 1904, Hypnos is a fifth-generation family business based in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire. The Royal Warrant holder has just celebrated its 120th year handcrafting luxury beds and mattresses and the occasion has been marked with a visit from His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester KG, GCVO.

During his visit to the facility, the Duke gained insight into how Hypnos makes its beds and mattresses renowned across the world for their support, comfort and quality, and meeting many of the craftsmen and women expertly using traditional skills passed down through the generations. His Royal Highness was escorted by CEO and fifth generation family owner, James Keen, to meet the board and senior management team.

The visit proved an excellent opportunity to celebrate some of the special people at the heart of Hypnos. This included master upholsterer, Martin Atkins, who’s been a part of the Hypnos family since 1981, and is now passing his expertise on to a new generation after almost 45 years of special design and upholstery projects, including updating furniture for the Royal Household.

Introductions included Alona Vynohrad, who joined Hypnos sewing team in 2022 via its Ukrainian Scheme, and Charlotte Rumsey, recently promoted and now Customer Experience Team Manager. The Duke also met Ricky Cummings, the company’s longest serving team leader in mattress production who plays a central role in supporting new starters.

With a keen ambition to meaningfully reduce its CO2 impact, the business proudly showcased to the Duke its new electric lorries and transition to biodiesel for its UK deliveries.

“It was a privilege for us to the welcome The Duke of Gloucester to Hypnos, to meet my father Peter Keen, and the wider team,” says James Keen, CEO. “As a British family-owned business, we continue to be exceptionally proud to ethically and sustainably handcraft beds and mattresses of the highest quality here in Buckinghamshire. Our success and long history is testament to the efforts of our people and it was a great pleasure to share this with His Royal Highness.”

The Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Kurshida Mirza BEM, accompanied the Duke for the visit, with guests Mimi Harker OBE Chair of Buckinghamshire Council and Neil Rawsthorne Mayor of Princes Risborough.