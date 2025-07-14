Howden Insurance backs Chinnor RFC’s championship push with British & Irish Lions watch party support

Championship club Chinnor RFC is rallying support as they aim to raise £75,000 to meet essential standards for the upcoming season. As part of their ongoing fundraising campaign, the club is hosting a British & Irish Lions watch party at their ground – and Howden Aylesbury is proud to be supporting the event as part of its wider commitment to grassroots rugby.

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is not only backing community level activities and supporting the grassroots game, but also hosting a series of exciting events to celebrate the squad as they take on teams across Australia.

On Saturday 19th July, as The British & Irish Lions take on the Wallabies, the Howden Aylesbury team will join Chinnor Rugby Club at the Members’ Bar for a raffle to raise money for the club, with British & Irish Lions prizes including a signed ball and jersey, a hamper giveaway, and pints courtesy of the Howden team.

Matthew Lansley, from the commercial team at Howden Aylesbury, said: “We’re thrilled to share in the excitement of The British & Irish Lions with our local community. Rugby brings people together, and as a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, we’re proud to help bring that spirit to life locally with events that everyone can enjoy, as well as supporting Chinnor RFC with a donation scheme in branch.

British & Irish Lions supporters

“This is more than just a chance to watch the first test – it’s an opportunity to support Chinnor RFC and grassroots rugby and celebrate the legacy of the game. It’s important to recognise the incredible work of local clubs who play such a vital role in developing the sport. We can’t wait to welcome everyone and be part of this historic tour in our own way with Chinnor RFC.”

Nick Stainton, Chairman at Chinnor RFC said: “British & Irish Lions tours are so special and live long in the memories of all involved. Whether you’re in Australia or watching at home everyone is right behind the squad and looking forward to seeing who makes the Test sides. Henry Pollock has certainly grabbed the attention of youngsters around England, and we hope to see plenty of support down at the club.

“Regarding Chinnor, we need to keep improving and meeting new higher standards of infrastructure so we’re raising vital funds to do this with the help of everyone connected with the club. Your support would be much appreciated.”

In addition to the events, Howden branches across the UK are working with their local rugby clubs, running community boot exchanges and honouring Lions Origin clubs who have shaped the past, present – and future – of the Lions by producing and guiding players through their rugby journey. These clubs will be presented with a commemorative plaque honouring their contribution to the sport.

What’s more, Howden is running a series of competitions and giveaways throughout the summer with prizes including signed British & Irish Lions jerseys, team kits, PerfectDraft beer keg, Stanley cups, and more. These community celebrations are more than just a nod to rugby, but a reflection of the wider Howden spirit – one that puts people first and uses collective power to drive positive change.

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything it does. Because when Howden says it cares about clients, the team means it on every level; from helping find cover for the most important things in life, to supporting the communities it serves.

One of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as the team continues to serve local people in our community, including here in Aylesbury.