Housing associations merge to form 27k-home mega group in Buckinghamshire ahead of future construction projects

Two of Buckinghamshire’s biggest housing associations have officially joined forces to create the largest housing group in the region.

Settle Group and Paradigm Housing Group have finalised their legal merger to form a new organisation, SettleParadigm, which will manage nearly 27,000 homes across Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The move follows months of preparation, including a six-week consultation with residents, due diligence, and a detailed business case reviewed by both boards. The merger was first announced in March, with a decision made to go ahead in August.

A new combined board and executive team is already in place to lead the organisation, which will focus on improving services for existing residents, building more affordable homes, and investing in local communities. While the merger is now legally complete, full integration of systems and operations is expected to take additional time.

Matthew Bailes and Rod Cahill to lead creation of SettleParadigm housing group (Image: Settle)

Richard Moriarty, SettleParadigm chair, said: “Our ambition has been to be larger and more local, to enable us to do more for residents and provide more new homes. By merging with Settle, which shares a similar geography to us, we will benefit from economies of scale while remaining rooted in our local neighbourhoods.

“We know there are many challenges ahead including net zero and the desperate need for more affordable homes. Together, we’ll be stronger, more resilient and better able to face these head on.”

Sally Veitch, senior independent director of SettleParadigm and former chair of Settle, said: “Today marks a real milestone for both Settle and Paradigm as we join together so we can do more for our residents. I’m confident that our combined strength will enable us to improve services for our current residents and build more affordable homes to meet the desperate need for them.”

The merger comes as Paradigm continues discussions to purchase around 3,500 homes in South Buckinghamshire from housing association L&Q. L&Q is currently consulting with its residents on the proposal.