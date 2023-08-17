Housebuilder gives food for thought with food bank donation in Buckingham

According to ONS, the prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks have risen at the fastest rate in more than 45 years in the 12 months to March 2023[1]. As a result, this cost-of-living crisis has created a dependency on food banks like never before. Food Banks are struggling to uphold such ever-increasing demands, and it is now more important than ever to support our local food banks. As a result, Barratt North Thames has donated £500 to the Buckingham Food Bank to help them in their continued efforts in supporting local individuals relying on its food bank.

Buckingham Food Bank is run by Buckingham Parish Church. It supports families and individuals in crisis and in need of emergency food by distributing non-perishable and fresh food directly to homes by its volunteers. Such a crisis can arise for a number of reasons including benefits delays, housing loss, family breakdown, debt and redundancy.

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, comments: “Sadly the number of individuals utilising foodbanks in the past year has reached record numbers of 3 million, which is why we feel incredibly passionate about supporting foodbanks in the local communities that we build in[2]. No one should go to sleep feeling hungry and it is our duty to support these organisations, who make all the difference tirelessly in their community. It is our honour to work with Buckingham Foodbank whose volunteers selflessly provide crucial support directly to the local community.”

Keith Croxton, from the Buckingham Food bank added: “Since Christmas, the Food Bank has consistently remained busier than ever, so any support is needed now more than ever and is always greatly appreciated. It is organisations like Barratt North Thames who make all the difference, and we are so grateful for their generous donation. Such donations help us to continue to support those in our community who are struggling”.