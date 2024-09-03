Hospice Charity’s Haddenham shop in the running for national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s (FNHC) Haddenham shop has been shortlisted for the Charity Retail Association’s UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award 2024.

This follows the first stage of the competition where an online vote placed the Haddenham shop in the top six charity shops in the South East of England. This is the only Buckinghamshire shop that passed through the first voting stage.

The Charity hopes to earn its shop a top spot in the next round of voting. The Charity is encouraging shoppers and supporters to vote for the Haddenham site before the Monday 23rd September deadline at: www.charityretail.org.uk/the-uks-favourite-charity-shop-south-east

The Haddenham outlet is a beautiful shop located on a farm in rural Buckinghamshire. It offers plenty of parking, attractive displays and an accommodating and welcoming team. It’s also probably England’s only charity shop located on farmland, providing a unique setting as part of its rural community.

Lily Caswell, Head of Retail for FNHC, is delighted that the Charity’s Haddenham shop was shortlisted for the South East vote:

“We are humbled and so grateful that the community has voted for one of our shops to be on this list. As a Charity, we are always amazed about how well our shops are supported across Buckinghamshire and its borders. Our Haddenham shop is lovely and is a popular shopping destination for customers. The volunteers and staff work really hard to run the shop but seem to have fun doing it. They enjoy their time in Haddenham, and you can feel this when you walk into the shop.”

“All of our shops take great pride in creating a great shopping experience for our customers. We are proud to be part of each community and to represent the Charity, the Hospice and our values. It’s wonderful to think that all our Haddenham shop team have been recognised for this award. Thank you to everybody who has supported us so far – please vote again if you can. Who knows, we could go on to win the whole thing!”

FNHC are hopeful that they can progress in the competition, voting takes place at: www.charityretail.org.uk/the-uks-favourite-charity-shop-south-east