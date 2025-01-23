Horleywood Beaumont Care Home celebrates their fantastic activities team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Chorleywood Beaumont care home in Chorleywood, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which takes place from January 20-24. Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients. Each and every member of the team at Chorleywood Beaumont care home offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

As part of the celebrations, activities staff were treated to an afternoon tea with live music as part of our weekly community choir in collaboration with Warren from Chris Church in Chorleywood. Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents also gave thanks to Loredana David Activity Coordinator Lead with a gift of thanks for all she does and the happiness and fun she brings to the home.

The team celebrating

Razvan Nica, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities teams for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change!”

Flora Richards a resident at Chorleywood Beaumont care home commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful activities coordinators for all that they do. They really make such a difference each and every day.”