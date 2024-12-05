Homesitters Ltd wins Southeast family business entrepreneur of the Year at 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards Winner

Homesitters, a leading home and pet sitting company, is thrilled to have won the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accolade recognises their outstanding entrepreneurial achievements, resilience, and the impact they have made in their industry and community.

Now celebrating its 12th year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often described as “The Grammys for Entrepreneurship” shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy. The awards honour remarkable stories of entrepreneurial success, perseverance, and vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Irvine, Director of Business Operations at Homesitters, said:

Homesitters Wins Southeast family business entrepreneur award

"We are over the moon to have won the award for Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year in the Southeast of England. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the support of our clients, that we have been able to achieve this. At Homesitters, we are passionate about providing reliable and caring services while maintaining the values that make us a family-run business. This recognition inspires us to keep growing and serving our community.

”Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, commented:

"Every year, I am in awe of the entrepreneurs who come through our programme, and this year is no different. The Great British Entrepreneur Awards continues to receive thousands of applications annually, reflecting the incredible strength of entrepreneurship across the UK. This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conrad Ford, Chief Product Officer at Allica Bank, commented:

“As a former entrepreneur myself, I recognise the immense contribution that SMEs make to the UK and the challenges they face. It’s great to see some of the innovation taking place within SMEs across the country, and the appetite for growth that is there, despite a challenging environment.

“These businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, it’s important we give them the support they deserve, and take a moment to pause and celebrate them! We are proud to be supporting the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The awards ceremony, held on 18th November 2024 at London’s iconic Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year category highlights individuals within the same family who work together to build and operate a business, combining shared values, heritage, and expertise to create a strong foundation. Family businesses in Great Britain come in all sizes, span many sectors, and are from all regions. By bringing their skills and close relationships to the table, these entrepreneurs aim to create successful enterprises that can be passed down through generations!

Homesitters was recognised for its dedication to providing the highest standards of home and pet care for clients, which has led to strong business growth and set a benchmark for excellence within the entrepreneurial community.

The team at Homsitters is honoured to receive this award and extends heartfelt gratitude to their customers, partners, and supporters. This recognition from the Great British Entrepreneur Awards fuels their ambition to continue making a positive impact and inspires them to achieve even greater milestones.