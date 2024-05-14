HMP Grendon is helping staff look after their mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For Mental Health Awareness Week (13-19 May) staff at HMP Grendon are using exercise to support each other

A prison in Buckinghamshire is supporting its staff and helping them to deal with the stresses of the job, as part of an annual awareness week.

This year the theme of National Mental Health Awareness Week (13-19 May) is "movement: moving more for our mental health” and Physical Education Instructors (PEIs) at HMP Grendon will be putting on different activities in the prison gym each day such as circuits, team sports and a parkrun at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Moore, 22, is a prison officer at HMP Grendon and says:

Officer Chloe Moore

“At the HMP Grendon prisoners are encouraged to talk openly about past experiences as part of their therapeutic work. Specialist prison officers are actively involved in the delivery of therapy to prisoners alongside other professionals, where they are often exposed to sensitive and potentially distressing information. This can become overwhelming if not appropriately managed.

“For this reason, our staff are provided with regular supervision and attend reflective sessions where they can offload any stresses raised by their therapeutic engagements.

"Alongside the care team we have TRiM (Trauma Risk Management) practitioners to support with trauma and a wellbeing committee that focuses on staff welfare. This helps us to maintain a strong resilience and positive rapports among staff and prisoners and this week we’ll also be aiming to get active in the gym too!”

Chloe adds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Governor of HMP Grendon and Springhill, Olivia Phelps

“This is a tough, busy job. It can be 100 miles an hour and it’s important we take care of our mental wellbeing.

“Our Care team are available for staff to speak to about any concerns, either personal or professional. The Care team is comprised of compassionate staff members from all grades who volunteer their support, and signpost to resources relevant to the individual’s circumstances. If further support is required our occupational health department offer 1:1 counselling or fast-track EMDR therapy”

“Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity for the staff to reflect on day-to-day responsibilities, talk to volunteers and colleagues, and see what support services are available.

Governor of HMP Grendon, Olivia Phelps says:

“Investing in the mental health of prison staff isn't just the right thing to do, it's a necessity for running safer, more rehabilitative environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here at HMP Grendon we take a proactive approach to mental health support for prison officers. This is a difficult job that brings unique challenges and difficulties. Part of our duty of care to them means prioritising their mental wellbeing.”